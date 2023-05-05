Church supports Gvt efforts on Education

Two brand-new buses were handed over to Eaglesvale High School which is under the Reformed Church of Zimbabwe

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

The Church is willing to support Government’s efforts in expanding the education sector through the provision of new technologies, infrastructure and a conducive environment for students to learn as envisaged in the Education 5.0 policy.

This was said by the Reformed Church of Zimbabwe Moderator Dr Isaac Pandasvika during a handover of buses and classrooms to Eaglesvale High School in Harare yesterday.

He said there was a need to create a conducive learning environment that would allow children to innovate and unleash their talents.

“Today we handed over two brand-new buses and two classrooms to Eaglesvale High School which is under the Reformed Church of Zimbabwe. Our mandate is to bring transformation to humankind in line with the Government policy to transform communities through the provision of quality education to children.

“We are enhancing the process of transforming the education sector like what we did today, we handed over the new infrastructure and procured two buses to add on what is already there,” said Dr Pandasvika.

He said the provision of an appropriate environment was a prerequisite in grooming competitive students for the growth of industries.

In his remarks, Eaglesvale High School Board chairman, Mr Winston Makamure said revamping infrastructure and provision of new technologies was a gateway for students to showcase talent and innovate guided by education 5.0.

“We decided to expand resources for our students to support Government as private players. As a nation, if we want to move forward we have to play our role to partner Government and as Eaglesvale group of schools, we feel guided by the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1) and Government’s vision. Our goal is to make use of education 5.0 which guides us and make sure we impart students with practical skills and knowledge,” said Mr Makamure.

He urged other private players to support Government in revamping the education sector and produce students that will contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.