‘Church should lead in prayer for peaceful polls’

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga chats with St Alois Catholic parish priest Lovemore Gutu and assistant parish priest Vitalis Benza after attending a mass in Chitungwiza, yesterday. - Picture Memory Mangombe

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Churches are a strategic partner to Government and should lead in praying for peace and unity to prevail ahead, during and after the harmonised elections slated for August 23, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

People could differ in their views without restoring to violence, he said.

Addressing hundreds of Roman Catholic Church members at St Alois Parish in Chitungwiza yesterday, VP Chiwenga said it was imperative that the church led in calling for peace and unity during the polls.

“Our country is heading towards harmonised elections, which will be held on August 23,” he said.

“I would like to urge the church to pray for the elections so that they are held peacefully. Continue to preach messages of love, peace and unity as people of Zimbabwe.”

VP Chiwenga reiterated President Mnangagwa’s message that there was no room for any form of political violence, as this would be detrimental to the country’s development prospects.

“Let us conduct ourselves in a loving and peaceful manner,” he said. “We say no to any forms of political violence; we do not want these elections to tarnish the country’s current development trajectory being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

“It does not mean that if we differ on ideas and views, then we should engage in violent activities.”

The clergy, said VP Chiwenga, continued to play a crucial role in the country’s development, since the days of the country’s liberation struggle.

He said the Government and the church had strong relations and to underline that special relationship, the country’s constitution provides for freedom of worship.

“Government’s relationship with the Roman Catholic Church started long back during the liberation struggle and it helped us immensely through various means,” he said.

VP Chiwenga took time to urge youths to desist from drug and substance abuse, for them to become proper future national leaders.

He said drug and substance abuse was a vice which should be denounced vehemently.

“This is something that has affected the whole country,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The youth are tomorrow’s leaders, so if they engage in destructive habits, then the country’s tomorrow will be in bad state.

“As parents, let us make sure that we take care of our children and ensure that they are safe and not engaging in drug and substance abuse.”

VP Chiwenga, himself a devout Catholic and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, donated US$20 000 and 40 000 bricks towards the construction of St Alois Mission School.

Three Zanu PF candidates for the National Assembly from the area donated US$1 000 each, while four local authority candidates each gave US$500 towards the project.

Parish priest, Father Lovemore Gutu, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for the kind gesture.

“I never expected that we would get so much,” he said.

“I would like to thank Vice President Chiwenga for the very kind gesture which will go a long way in assisting us,” he said.