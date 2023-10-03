Church service held for Mine victims

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

A church service for four artisanal miners whose bodies have been retrieved from the Bay Horse mine shaft was held yesterday afternoon at Chegutu District Hospital.

In attendance was the Minister of State for Mashonaland West, traditional chiefs, mine owner Mr Tafadzwa Sigauke and relatives of the deceased.

The shaft caved in on Friday morning last week while at least 34 miners were underground working.

At least 20 escaped death while 13 people are feared dead in an accident that occurred 30 northwest of Chegutu town.

The search and rescue teams have so far managed to retrieve four bodies while efforts are still in place to retrieve the remians of at least nine more workers believed to be trapped underground.

The Government is assisting with funeral and burial expenses. The four confirmed dead are Godfrey Baro (26), Tawanda Gavaza (28), Phobes Muromvedzi (23) and Aggripa Chiponda (18). Their families have thanked President Mnangagwa for assisting in the burials.

A sombre environment engulfed Chegutu District Hospital this afternoon where a memorial service was held for victims.

The Baro family members was out of words as the disaster caught them off-guard.

The other three families managed to collect remains of their loved ones on Sunday.

Tendai Baro, a sister to Godfrey, held her emotions as she thanked the President for assistance.

“The love of the President is unmatched and we are grateful to this government as well. We were cracking our heads as to how to transport Godfrey’s body to Gokwe but the Government’s assistance was timely,” she said.

Godfrey was a family man who left behind a wife and two children.

Speaking during the church service of the four and funeral wake of Godfrey, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo called for the need to responsible mining.

“Death is unavoidable and if God says it, nobody escapes. We want to thank the President for declaring this a state disaster and availing funds and resources for the victims’ burial,” she said.

“We are calling for miners to conduct their operations in a responsible manner that averts such kind unfortunate incidents.”

Chief Ngezi, Peter Pasipamire, who is also involved in mining called for safe mining practices.

“As we conduct our mining practices, let’s do it in ways that save lives.”

Mine owner, Mr Tafadzwa Sigauke also thanked the Government for assistance.

“I’m very sorry to those who lost their loved ones. I want to thank the Government for chipping in as it was going to be difficult for me,” he said.

Minister Chombo also visited some of the victims who were injured in the accident currently receiving medical assistance at the hospital.

Mine accidents have become more common in the artisanal sector with two people losing their lives at a small-scale mine located 15 kilometres along Chegutu-Chinhoyi road last week.

In 2020, five miners including a Form Four student, a father and his son, lost their lives when a shaft collapsed at Task Mine in the same district.