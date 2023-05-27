Church service held for Mandigora

A woman mourns during the body viewing of liberation war hero Ambassador Thomas Mandigora at a church service at St Pauls Anglican Church in Highfield, Harare, yesterday – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Rejoice Makoni–Herald Correspondent

A church service for the war veteran, diplomat, broadcaster and former chief executive officer of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, Ambassador Thomas Mandigora, was held yesterday at St Paul’s church in Highfield ahead of his burial today at Glen Forest cemetery.

The former Ambassador to Botswana died last Saturday at his home in Gletwyn, Harare, from effects of a stroke he suffered last month.

Family members described his death as a huge loss to the family as he was a loving person. Mr Andrew Mandigora, a brother to Ambassador Mandigora, said he was a fighter.

“We have lost a father figure in our family,” he said. “As the Mandigoras we would like to express our gratitude to the Government for awarding a state assisted funeral to our brother for the work he did for the country.”

A sister to the late Ambassador, Mrs Agnes Hwara, said his death came as a shock because they thought he was recovering.

“He was a father and a friend to everyone in the family. We are in pain because his void will never be replaced.” she said.

Former colleague at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Mr John Masuku said Ambassador Mandigora was a strategic leader loved by many.

“He exerted a lot of professionalism in broadcasting. We will miss him because he was a lovable person,’’ said Mr Masuku.

Ambassador Mandigora served in Botswana for 12 years from September 2005 to 2018 and was at one time the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

He was involved in bilateral dialogue and strengthening bilateral cooperation between Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Mandigora was born on June 9 1955 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.