Church robbers arrested

Crime Reporter

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into a church and stole various electrical gadgets and other property.

The suspects are assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Collet Nyathi aged 50 and Moses Ncube aged 58 in connection with a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft in which they allegedly broke into a church in Nkulumane, and stole a Defy deep freezer refrigerator, a blanket, mattress and eight decor curtains on December 21, 2022.

“Police recovered all the stolen property,” he said.