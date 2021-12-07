Church leaders to get recognition

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Church leaders who have made significant contributions to the development of the nation will be honoured at a function scheduled for Harare today.

Various individuals from different sectors will also be recognised for making meaningful and important strides in nation-building. The Zimbabwe Christian Ministers Association (ZCMA) an umbrella body representing church organisations, is today expected to honour “church fathers” who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the church and the nation.

Among those expected to be honoured are Prophet Andrew Wutaunashe, the founder of the Family of God Churches, Bishop Lazarus Khanye, President of Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of The United Family International Church founder and leader, Kingdom International Ministries pastor, Dr Alexander Chisango, Reverend Dr Farai Katsande, President of the Zimbabwe National Council of Pentecostal Churches, Zion Christian Church, Bishop Felix Mukonowengwe, Apostle Rodney Chipoyera of Kingdom Prosperity Ministries. Bishop Felix Mukonowengwe, President of the National Elders Forum and Apostle Rodney Chipoyera of Kingdom Prosperity Ministries (NEF) and Head of Harvest Ministries International among others.

In an interview, ZCMA President Bishop Christopher Choto said they are honouring them for their servant leadership contribution to church development and nation-building.

“We will be recognising, honouring and appreciating men and women, most of them very high profile fathers of the church who have really served the body of Christ and shepherded the nation for many years so we are recognising our leaders who have been leading campaigns to pray for the nation and promoting peace and unity for the betterment of our nation,” he said.

Gospel artists such as Pastor Charles Charamba, Minister Michael Mahendere among others will be honoured for their work in uplifting the country in the music industry.

Evangelists such as Trymore Maparinga and Chaplain Christine Phiri will be honoured for their good works and Women from the mining industry such as Apostle Lilian Bwanya and Dr Florence Kanyati will be recognised for their outstanding performance in the industry.

Chaplains such as Retired Chaplain General of Defense Forces Colonel Joseph Nyakudya will be also honoured on this great event for her duties.