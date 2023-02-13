Church leader in the clear

Senior Court Reporter

EMPOWERMENT Ministries church leader, Nixon Chibuzor Oyiz, has been acquitted of charges of bribing National Railways of Zimbabwe officials to extend his lease on its premises where he has been holdings church services in Harare.

Oyiz was cleared of the bribery charges after a full trial by Harare Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure.

He was accused of attempting to bribe NRZ officials Colonel Ndabambi and Clive Ncube with US$2000 for them to reverse cancellation of his lease which was done on August 7, 2020.

Oyiz was renting an NRZ building along Seke Road in Harare.