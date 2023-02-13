Church leader in the clear

13 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Church leader in the clear

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter 

EMPOWERMENT Ministries church leader, Nixon Chibuzor Oyiz, has been acquitted of charges of bribing National Railways of Zimbabwe officials to extend his lease on its premises where he has been holdings church services in Harare.

Oyiz was cleared of the bribery charges after a full trial by Harare Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure.

He was accused of attempting to bribe NRZ officials Colonel Ndabambi and Clive Ncube with US$2000 for them to reverse cancellation of his lease which was done on August 7, 2020.

Oyiz was renting an NRZ building along Seke Road in Harare.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting