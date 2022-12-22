Church leader Branson unlocks trade opportunities in New York

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Religious leader and businessman Prophet Edd Branson has established ties with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce (GNYCC) to unlock trade opportunities between Zimbabwe and the New York state.

Ambassador Branson, who is the leader of Jesus Generation International Ministries (JGIM) was in New York recently, and led a team that met with Ms Helena Natt, Executive Director of GNYCC.

Also, Ambassador Branson met the Mayor of New York Mr Eric Adams, who presented him with a certificate of recognition for his philanthropic work, business leadership and establishing a church in the state.

In an interview, Ambassador Branson said although Zimbabwe is under US sanctions, there is scope to grow economic ties between the two countries.

He said relations between the two countries can be better if sanctions are removed.

“The economic ties between Zimbabwe and the US need attention, we need to focus less on the sanctions and focus on commerce and trade between the two nations, when we do business together, we will realise that we are better-off as friends and better-off without sanctions,” said Ambassador Branson.

“The meeting we had with Helena and the team in New York was inspiring and eye opening, there are serious entities that are interested in doing business in Zimbabwe and I am happy that the business community is keen in exploring opportunities in Zimbabwe regardless of all the negative and false stories they have been subjected to about Zimbabwe.

“We are happy to work with all stakeholders towards enhancing international trade and telling a good story about our nation, Zimbabwe,” he said.

GNYCC represents about 30 000 business and civic leaders. Some of the Chamber’s major partners include top American conglomerates like JP Morgan Chase, EXIM – Export and Import Bank of the United States and First Republic Bank among many others.

In his certificate of recognition to Ambassador Branson, New York Mayor Mr Adams said:

“Faith is the driving force of any great mission and throughout his career, Dr Branson has worked tirelessly to elevate all to whom he has served. He has held a wide range of diverse roles and used his knowledge and resources to fund education and food distribution initiatives for underprivileged students and families here and around the world.

“His philanthropic work has earned him several accolades and he was appointed as Ambassador to the United Nations by the World Habitat Ambassadors Foundation.

“I applaud Dr Branson for his efforts to improve the quality of life for all people in our city and beyond.”