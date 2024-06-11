Church hailed for fencing school

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

Marondera East legislator Cde Vimbai Mutokonyi has commended Assemblies of God- Spiritual Movement church for fencing St Ludgers Secondary School in rural Marondera, which has improved security at the learning institution.

The church spent US$10 000 on the whole project. The handover also coincided with the groundbreaking for the A Level block at the school.

Cde Mutokonyi, who officiated at the handover ceremony, applauded the church for assisting in the development of communities and challenged other churches to come on board.

“This is great initiative by the church, which is giving back to the community. The learners and staff need security and this will go a long way in ensuring that.

“The ground breaking of St Ludger A Level block, marks the beginning of a new era in the constituency in a far as economic development through education is concerned, as this is the first A level day school in Marondera East Constituency.

“The school will become a key feeder school into Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology. Thus the constituency will witness more graduates because the university is in the constituency but there was no school or schools to complement it.”

Assemblies of God -Spiritual Movement secretary general Mr Luckmore Zinyama thanked congregants for their contributions towards the fencing project.

“We are happy that we have achieved this. We have erected a perimeter fence at the school for the benefit of learners, staff and community. The whole project was funded by church members.”