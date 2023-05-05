Church elder sues wife

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A clergyman yesterday dragged his ex-wife to the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against her for allegedly disrupting his work as a leader at church.

Magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi granted Fungai Zindome the order against his ex-wife Fortunate Gudza who was in default.

She was ordered not to insult or harass Zindome.

“We separated but I do not know why she always harasses me. Since we go to the same church, she always blocks me from making announcements at church and this is affecting me,” he said.

Zindome also told the court that Gudza was in the habit of sending him abusive messages and was denying him access to his personal documents.

“She sends me disturbing messages on my phone and not only that, she is refusing to give me back my personal documents that include school certificates,” he said.