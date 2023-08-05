Church community embraces First Lady’s empowerment initiatives

Minister of State and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka (3rd from right) who was representing First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Mwayiwao Polepole (second from right) and his wife, Mrs Chifundo Polepole (right) and other executive members of the CCAP church follow proceedings during a convention in Nyabira yesterday

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa conitnues to receive plaudits from across the nation for her hard work with the church community embracing her empowerment initiatives.

Amai Mnangagwa, who was guest at the Church of Central Africa Presybeterian (CCAP) 2023 Chigwirizano National Women Camp which ends this Sunday at Nyabira Primary School, was represented by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

She was showered with praises by the female congregants for her efforts aimed at improving the livelihoods of the women.

The Kabungwe KaChigwirizano (KKC) national chairlady Mrs Grace Boroma thanked he First Lady for supporting the occassion.

KKC is the CCAP’s women congregates body that organises female conferences to worship and praise.

“We have seen the works that Amai Mnangagwa is doing to empower women. As women from the CCAP, we want to work with her and thats why we invited her to be part of this gathering. We have a lot to learn from Amai.We want to be part of the success of her dreams’’ Boroma said.

Ms Rebecca Chokuveza a CCAP member from Harare said the First Lady’s teachings and empowerment drive should be embraced by all.

“We are glad that the First Lady was part of us, through her representative. She taught us more about empowerment. As women, we are blessed to have the mother of the nation who ensures that we are supported and empowered,” she said.

Part of the crowd attending the CCAP 2023 National Women’s Convention in Nyabira

Gogo Margaret Pasipamire, another church membe said Amai Mnangagwa’s philanthropic works were unmatched.

In her address, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka told the gathering that projects and programmes tailor-made to empower women were being rolled out by the First Lady.

“Amai wanted to be with us today but due to other commitments, I’m representing her today and im proud to be here. She delights in women who empower each other that why she has come up with these projects and programmes. She also wants hard .

“Empowering of women, Amai Mnangagwa believes, will address the vices that we are facing in our communities that include domestic and gender-based violences,” she said.

Among many other projects and programmes that she has introduced include the Agric4She that empowers women through agriculture, waste recycling models, and soap and detergents making.

As First Lady’s projects are open to all, women from the congregation were challenged to grab them.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said apart from the programes tintroduced by the First Lady, the Second Republic had made sure that youths and women could access financial loans at Empower and Women’s Bank.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka, who doubles as Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman took time to campaign for the ruling party and President Mnangagwa for the church community whose majority congregants are descendants of immigrants from Malawi and Zambia .

“The President has made sure that those who were regarded as aliens by the previous administration can now vote. I am humbly seeking for your vote in the 23 August harmonised elections as we work together to build Zimbabwe. Let’s vote President Mnangagwa back into office so that he finishes what he started,” she said.

Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mwayiwawo McLoyd Polepole and his wife, Mrs Chifundo Polepole, were part of a bumper crowd that was in attendance to hear Dr Mnangagwa’s teachings.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka, Ambassador Polepole, government officials and congregants also participated in the Clean-Up Campaign exercise at Nyabira Shopping Centre.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka and Ambassador Polepole also planted trees at the school in line with Amai Mnangagwa’s call for people to green their environment.