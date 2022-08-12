Church applauded for empowering women

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha receives President Mnangagwa’s portrait from Johane The Fifth of Africa Church leader Archbishop Dr Andby Makururu (second from right) during the church’s annual conference at Manicaland Showgrounds last Saturday. — Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo

Tendai Gukutikwa

Manicaland Bureau

The Johanne the Fifth of Africa International Church has been commended for conforming to global standards and empowering girls.

Speaking on behalf of President Mnangagwa at the church’s annual general meeting in Mutare last week, Zanu PF national commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, applauded the church for shunning some practices associated with white garment churches, including denying girls access to education and health services.

He further commended the church for investing in female church members by giving them opportunities to acquire entrepreneurial skills.

Women in the church went through training in detergent-making and received starter kits.

Cde Bimha said women empowerment was an investment for the church and the country at large, with significant results expected to help in economic revival.

“It is quite commendable that the church does not bar its congregants from seeking medical assistance. They also promote the rights of the girl child. This will help the country in fighting child marriages and building the economy. We would like to one day hear that the church is building clinics and schools across the country.

“You are also doing everything possible to fight drug abuse by empowering the youths and this must be commended. As a church, you are going in the right direction and should continue doing so,” he said.

Cde Bimha urged congregants to register to vote and inspect the voters’ roll before next year’s harmonised elections.

Speaking at the same event that ran under the theme; “Transforming Indigenous Churches to Global Standards”, Johanne the Fifth of Africa Church’s Archbishop Andby Makururu said he had received a vision of President Mnangagwa resoundingly winning next year’s Presidential elections.

Archbishop Makururu said he saw 1 800 buckets full of honey, adding that this signified that if the people of Zimbabwe voted wisely in the 2023 elections, they will live in a land of milk and honey.

“As a church, we are now praying that he wins the elections peacefully because we accept the leader that God gave us and ask all Zimbabweans to unite and be peaceful,” said Archbishop Makururu.

“This is the time for us to be united and vote for President Mnangagwa because we are almost reaching the Promised Land like the Israelites. Our President will revive the economy, although it seems like it is taking time, he will do it. Zimbabwe will be great again, only if we vote him back into office just like I saw in my vision.

“Churches have a big role to play in the elections. The problem is that we have people who always foment violence, but that will not happen this time around as the church is praying for the nation,” he said.

