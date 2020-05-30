Choto says Bruce deserves more respect

Albert Marufu in LONDON, England

FORMER CAPS United and Young Warriors defender, Darlington “Chola” Choto, says legendary goalkeeper Bruce “The Jungleman” Grobbelaar deserves more respect in this country than he is getting right now.

Choto, who coaches age-group teams in Toronto, Canada, said other countries develop because they tap into the wisdom of their former players.

“Former footballers do not get the honour that they deserve in Zimbabwe. Look at Grobbelaar, and all that he has achieved playing for Liverpool and Zimbabwe as well,’’ said Choto.

“Fine, we did not qualify for the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations when he was still a player but he was very committed to the cause.

“Zimbabwe will benefit a lot with such a person in its structures. Making him a sports ambassador, or offering him any position, would help Zimbabwean sport in a big way because of his experience.

“There is so much to learn from these people who have played at the top. I was so humbled when I met Zinedine Zidane and discussed African football.

“Bruce’s love for Zimbabwe is undoubted and he has already offered to help the country. I remember when I went to Anfield, the home of Liverpool, and met his former teammate and manager, Graham Souness, who also confirmed Bruce’s love for Zimbabwe.

“He jokingly asked me what we had given Bruce to love Zimbabwe that much. Souness said every time Bruce came back from a national assignment, he would ask players to watch Zimbabwe’s game and had so many positive stories to tell about the country.

“He should also be inducted in the country’s Hall of Fame.’’

Choto also revealed plans were underway for an Under-16 to Under–21 tournament, targeting players who did not have a chance to play in the local Premiership, which will be played in Harare’s high-density suburb of Glen Norah.

“We are still to come up with the dates because of what is going on in the world right now, but the tournament is to show the next generation of footballers that they are not alone,’’ he said.

“This tournament will also give the players an opportunity to showcase their skills as we will invite local coaches from the Premier Soccer League as our guests.

“So many good players from Glen Norah have played in the Premiership and that should inspire the new generation.’’

Choto believes hard work, and the encouragement he received from his former coach, the late Obadiah “Wasu” Sarupinda at CAPS United, made him the player he became.

“CAPS United created a brotherly atmosphere for everyone and the coaches, Sarupinda and Freddy Mukwesha when he came from Portugal, were very good,’’ said Choto.

“Coach Sarupinda had three words — encourage, endeavour and achieve. He would always tell the senior players like Joel ‘Jubilee’ Shambo, Stanford ‘Stix’ Mutizwa and Shacky ‘Mr Goals’ Tauro to keep on encouraging youngsters so that they archive more.

“I think today’s youngsters should be mentored by former players. Khama Billiat can achieve more if, let’s say, he has Alexander Maseko as his mentor.’’

Choto remembers one of his best matches, when he managed to contain dribbling wizard Boy “The Menace” Ndlovu, at White City in Bulawayo.

“Eagles were a very good passing team and had some very good players and one of them was Boy Ndlovu.

“I managed to contain him and scored one of CAPS United’s goals,” said Choto who played first team football in ‘86 and ‘87 before being loaned to Darryn T in ‘88.

He then moved to Canada where he usually interacts with Zimbabwean football legends Grobbelaar and Byron “Piri Piri” Manuel.