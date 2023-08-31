Chombo cleared of all charges

Former Cabinet Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo walks out of the Harare Magistrates Court after being acquitted yesterday. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Former Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo, who was facing a slew of corruption, fraud and criminal abuse of office charges, yesterday heaved a sigh of relief after the State withdrew all his cases.

The ex-Local Government Minister’s last two charges were withdrawn by magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa after three others were withdrawn in March this year.

Charges that were withdrawn yesterday were still being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after the others that were investigated by police had been withdrawn.

Allegations were that sometime back, Chombo working in connivance with Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Psychology Chiwanga, Iben Pransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Ehas Chote and L. Chimimba manufactured a document which purported to have been made on 1 January 1997 with the intention of fraudulently acquiring sub-divisions of Nthaba portion of Glen Lorne suburb from the City of Harare.

Acting in common purpose, they allegedly signed and manufactured a fraudulent lease agreement to that affect.

It was alleged that between 25 June 2004 and December 2009, Chombo and his suspected accomplices forged documents that included a lease to buy agreement, a Capital Gains Tax clearance certificate and purported that these documents were authentic and made by the City of Harare, with the concurrence of Local Government and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Officials.

After having acquired the fraudulent lease documents, Chombo later fraudulently transferred the property in question to Alois Chimimba.

The state alleged that by so doing, Chombo acted contrary to his duties as a public officer as his actions had the effect of showing favour to Chimimba.