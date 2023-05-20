Cholera claims 2 lives in Zvimba, dozen hospitalised

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Health and Child Care ministry is working to ensure that suspected cholera cases reported in the Zvimba district are contained.

The disease is suspected to have claimed the lives of two family members from Chirau, Zvimba district.

The deceased and a dozen other family members currently ill, were said to be refusing medical care based on their religious beliefs.

Zvimba district medical officer, Dr Terrence Dandadzi confirmed the cases.

“We have recorded cholera-positive cases in Zvimba but, this was done on the rapid test. We are however, sending some samples for culture,” he said.

One of the villagers, Mrs Angeline Zimbwani Mikiri said there was a need to enforce health measures.

“The family is deeply rooted in religious beliefs. It belongs to the Marange Apostolic Church sect,” she said.

The ministry has since set up a tent at Chirau Community Hall to attend to the patients.

The nation is currently grappling with the disease that has killed a dozen with some positive cases still to recover.