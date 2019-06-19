CHIYANGWA BATTLES FOR AFRICAN FOOTBALL UNITY

PEACEMAKER . . . Former ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa (left) joins the hands of some of Africa’s most powerful football administrators, including CAF president Ahmad Ahmad (centre) and the current president of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick (second from right), after yesterday’s meeting in Cairo, Egypt

Robson Sharuko in CAIRO, Egypt

HE might have lost his post as ZIFA president in December last year, but Harare business tycoon, Philip Chiyangwa, continues to flex his muscles in the corridors of African football. The property mogul yesterday was heavily involved in bringing together the two most influential leaders in African football, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad, and his immediate lieutenant, Amaju Pinnick, the Nigerian Football Federation boss, to a high-profile meeting here.

There have been fears that Ahmad and Pinnick, who formed a powerful pact in helping the Madagascar football official become the CAF president, had fallen out in recent weeks.

However, the duo met here yesterday and images of the two, shaking hands, appeared to suggest that a number of issues that could have been dividing them had been ironed.

“I am the chairman of the Revolution of African Football (established to remove Issa Hayatou) and I am the president of CCN (COSAFA, CECAFA and the North (31 members),’’ Chiyangwa’s said in a statement after the indaba.

“’There has been an emergency meeting held today (yesterday), in attendance was the CAF president, Mr Ahmad, the first vice-president Mr Amaju Pinnick, Mr Senghor, Exco (executive) member and Mr Gibrille Pele, zonal president.

“This was a meeting called by me as the supreme head of change in African football who doubles as campaign manager for most of the CAF executive members.

“I have achieved commitment among all Zonal and Exco members that they will work for unity and development of the game with utmost respect and support for president Ahmad forthwith (and) that there be one Centre of power, which is the CAF president, Mr Ahmad.

“There will be a follow-up meeting convened to strengthen the ideals of the football revolution as enunciated when the struggle began.

“It is hoped that the team, headed by president Ahmad, will see the development trajectory rising to enable growth through all Zones under FIFA assistance programmes.’’