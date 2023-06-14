Chiweshe in sports against drug abuse

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

The Zanu PF leadership in Chiweshe, Mazowe district, is embracing sports in a bid to curb the increase of drug and alcohol abuse among youths.

With the growth of artisanal mining activities in the Mazowe District, youths are being exposed to drugs which has seen local leadership intervening through the promotion of sports.

Drug abuse has become a menace in both rural and urban communities forcing Government and various stakeholders to intensify campaign awareness and the arrest of kingpins in the drugs industry.

Zanu PF National Assembly candidate for Mazowe Central Cde Maxmore Njanji secured more than 50 footballs and jerseys for the different wards in Chiweshe with Ward 3 Councillor Cde Saul Gomwe saying the gesture would go a long way in promoting mental health among youths.

“We are seized with issue of drug abuse as a country. With the growth of artisanal mining in many parts of our district, the youths need a lot of activities to deter them from indulging.

“Sports, among many other activities, help with mental health, which is key in healing social issues such as crime and rape among in our communities. We expect this initiative to bolster the building of healthy communities that are crucial towards the attainment of Vision 2030, ” said Cllr Gomwe.

Meanwhile, Cde Njanji said he has secured gardening seeds targeting about 10 000 households as a measure to promote horticultural farming among women in Mazowe Central.