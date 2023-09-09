Chiwenga, Mohadi sworn in as VPs

President Mnangagwa congratulates Vice Presidents — Cdes Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi — after taking their oaths of office as his deputies at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

VICE Presidents — Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi — were yesterday sworn-in at State House in Harare, and immediately pledged to continue serving the people through rendering unflinching support to President Mnangagwa who described their dedication to duty and leadership as vital.

The overall objective is to ensure the achievement of the national vision of an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

The two Vice Presidents took their oaths of office following President Mnangagwa’s election victory in the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections, and his subsequent swearing-in on Monday.

Writing on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday, President Mnangagwa said: “Today, we witnessed the swearing-in of Vice Presidents Kembo Dugish Campbell Mohadi and Dr Constantino Chiwenga at State House. Their leadership and dedication are vital as we work together for a prosperous and united Zimbabwe”.

During the swearing-in ceremony before Chief Justice Luke Malaba, VPs Chiwenga and Mohadi took an oath to uphold the Constitution and to serve the people of Zimbabwe.

In an interview after taking his oath, VP Chiwenga said he would start his second five-year term with “zeal, energy and strength”.

He said for Zimbabwe to continue on its growth trajectory, there was need for peace and unity to prevail regardless of ideological differences.

VP Chiwenga said he would work tirelessly and rally behind President Mnangagwa relentlessly.

“Today is an important day for me and for my family, but more importantly, it’s a day for our party and people. We start a new year for Government, which we are going to start with zeal, energy and strength to build the Zimbabwe that we want in support of our President Mnangagwa and his vision which he has pronounced to the people of Zimbabwe and to Africa and the world at large, that Zimbabwe will be an upper-middle income society by 2030.

“But what we are saying is that we are going to achieve it (the vision) before 2030 and we are going to work tirelessly, day and night, in supporting His Excellency the President to realise that vision.

“For us to do that we want to do that in unison, peace, unity and love, through hard work by every Zimbabwean. I urge all Zimbabweans to do away with the spirit of self-hate, hating their own nation but we must come together.

“We might differ in our thinking but we will never differ as Zimbabweans,” he said.

On his part, VP Mohadi said he would continue championing the Second Republic’s policies and see through the attainment of Vision 2030.

He promised the nation that he would continue to serve diligently.

“My words to the nation are that I am here to serve the nation. I have been serving the nation since the coming in of the Second Republic and I continue to do so.

“In terms of development, we have got our own agenda that we set ourselves to achieve. In fact, we have a vision that we have got to fulfil and under that, we have strategies that we have adopted to attain Vision 2030,” VP Mohadi said.