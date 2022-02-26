Chiwandire’s date with destiny

NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER . . . Zimbabwe’s female boxer Kudakwashe Chiwandire (left) comes face-to-face with her Zambian opponent Catherine Phiri at a weigh-in in Lusaka, Zambia, yesterday ahead of their World Boxing Council (WBC) interim bantamweight title fight at the New Government Complex in the Zambian capital tonight.

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

IT has to be the biggest night not just for Zimbabwe’s female boxer Kudakwashe “Take-Money” Chiwandire, but for the entire nation.

She takes on Zambia’s Catherine Phiri in the World Boxing Council (WBC) interim bantamweight title showdown at the New Government Complex in Lusaka, Zambia, tonight.

This is the first time in the history of Zimbabwean boxing that a local boxer is contesting for the World’s Number One belt.

The closest that Zimbabwe has come to this was when the country’s boxing golden boy, Charles Manyuchi, won the WBC welterweight silver title in 2016. But, Chiwandire, who has only three years’ experience in the professional boxing trenches, has gone a notch-up to compete for gold.

It’s a crown that is not only hard to win but to just get a chance to fight for.

That only Phiri, who is facing-off against Chiwandire tonight, remains the only African female boxer to ever win this belt speaks volumes of the weight this title carries.

And for Chiwandire, the biggest prize a boxer in this country could ever win is just 10 rounds away at one of the most iconic homes of boxing in Southern Africa – the Lusaka Government Complex.

All is set for this big fight between the neighbours who weighed-in in Lusaka yesterday.

Chiwandire has since declared war on her opponent who apparently has more experience.

“That doesn’t matter. We are starting on a new slate. This is the fight which will determine who Kudakwashe Chiwandire really is. I am prepared to die in the ring on Saturday (tonight),” she said.

“This is the biggest fight that I have ever undertaken. I have played football, kick-boxing and karate and I have faced very tough assignments but this is obviously the toughest assignment that I have at hand by virtue of its magnitude.

“I promise to give it my all, leave everything in the ring and take out the belt. I am feeling super strong for the fight.”

Chiwandire is 420 grams heavier than her rival after weighing 55,58kg yesterday and she will be hoping the extra weight will give her an edge over her more experienced opponent.

Having made her professional debut only in 2018, Chiwandire has had seven bouts with a record of 4-2-1 while Phiri, who debuted in May 2011, has an impressive record of 16-4-0.

Only Phiri and Kenyan Fatuma Zarika have contested for the WBC title in whose exclusive company Chiwandire is entering.

“It’s indeed a dream come true to have entered this exclusive company. It is something I have always wished for in my sporting life, to get that recognition, to be known all over. I am very happy to have reached this milestone but look, I will not be very happy if I lose the title to Phiri.

“I have travelled all the way from Zimbabwe to fight and win the title here (in Zambia) and I won’t afford to settle for less. I am here to fight, fight and win and bring back the belt. This is an historic moment for me.

“I am fighting knowing that this is a chance that I might not get in my entire boxing life again. I am going to throw everything in the ring, put my head on the wall and defend my country’s badge and certainly win the belt,” Chiwandire said. Some supporters, led by Zivanai Muwashu, were by late yesterday still preparing to travel to Zambia for the big fight.

“Yes, we are preparing to go to Zambia to give Kudakwashe Chiwandire all the support she requires in Zambia.

“We are mobilising supporters who are fully vaccinated to go and support our girl. If all goes well, we will be leaving tonight (last night),” said Muwashu.