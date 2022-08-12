Chiwandire title defence fight postponed

IN GREAT COMPANY . . . World Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim champion Kudakwashe “Take Money’’ Chiwandire (middle) poses for a photo with former Warriors star footballer Innocent Chikoya (right) and popular South African-based Zimbabwean socialite Sisi Melly in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE much-anticipated bout between WBC interim super bantamweight champion Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire and Mexican challenger Zulina Munoz which was scheduled for August 27 has been moved by a further month.

The fight will now take place on October 1 at the same Harare International Conference Centre venue.

Chiwandire is currently in South Africa together with her trainer/manager Clyde Musonda where the two had gone for final touch-ups ahead of the fight.

But promoters of the bout this afternoon revealed the showdown has been shelved.

“Delta Force Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Academy regrets to announce the postponement of the much anticipated WBC interim super bantamweight title defence fight dubbed “Fire in the Hole” which was scheduled for 27 August to 1 October 2022,” wrote the promoters.

“The postponement of the title fight between Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire and Zulina Munoz of Mexico has been necessitated by irreconcilable scheduling clashes with some of our key stakeholders.

After wide consultations, we have therefore resolved to move the date in order to accommodate all parties concerned. Meanwhile both the WBC and Zulina Munoz management have agreed with this new arrangement.”

This fight will be the first WBC sanctioned bout to be hosted in Zimbabwe.