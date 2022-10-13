Chiwandire ready to roar

CALM BEFORE THE STORM . . . World Boxing Council interim super-bantamweight champion Kuda Chiwandire of Zimbabwe (right) poses with her Mexican challenger Zulina Munoz (left) in the presence of fight promoter Clyde Musonda at the HICC yesterday. — Picture by Tadious Manyepo

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

WORLD Boxing Council interim super-bantamweight female champion Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire is an excited lot.

She met her Mexican challenger Zulina Munoz for the first time in the official face-off at the Harare International Conference Centre yesterday ahead of their showdown scheduled for tomorrow night at the same venue.

Chiwandire has been battling emotional pressure as the bout hung in the balance with the promoters of the fight, Delta Force Academy, failing to pull together the resources.

The fight had to be postponed twice and Chiwandire was on the verge of losing the belt without throwing a punch.

But the Government stepped in just on time to save the much-awaited fight by providing the requisite support.

Munoz arrived in the country on Sunday but Chiwandire had not met her until yesterday’s face-off.

“I was only watching her on video. There is a lot of difference that I have noticed from the one I was seeing on videos to the one I am looking at the moment,” said Chiwandire.

“I am very happy that my opponent is finally here and the fight is indeed on.

“I have been suffering too much emotional stress over the weeks and I wasn’t really sure if the fight would go on.

“I would like to thank the Government for stepping in and save the fight. I am very grateful to the authorities. I was on the verge of losing what I had sweated for just as easily as that.

“The onus is now on me to do justice by getting a win in the ring. Munoz is not an ordinary boxer.

“She is someone who has seen it all in the ring, she has been a world champion for about five times and the experience she has very much dwarfs me. But, I am Kuda Chiwandire. I am not someone who reads much into the profiles of my opponents. This is my first time to face her and I am really excited.

“I am at home, in front of my own crowd and I can just promise you that the belt will remain in Zimbabwe.

“I can’t let my country down. The fact that the Government had to step in and let the fight go ahead means they also have faith in me and I cannot afford to disappoint the nation.

“Even when the fight was being moved from one date to the other, I was always in camp.

“I was always training and I am over 100 percent fit both mentally and physically.”

Her opponent Munoz was also brimming with confidence, warning the Zimbabwean boxer she risked a knock out.

“I am not in Zimbabwe for a holiday. I mean business and come the day of the fight, I will throw heavy punches on her and I will even knock her out,” said Munoz through an interpreter.

“Zimbabwe is a beautiful country with beautiful people. I am very happy being here in Zimbabwe. But, I should warn my opponent to prepare herself for a thorough hiding. I am ever ready to punish her in the ring.

“I have gathered enough experience and I have over 70 fights under my belt, winning 40 of them via knock-outs and I should say if she (Chiwandire) is not careful, I will also knock her out.

“I know what is at stake in this fight. The winner will fight for the main belt and I need to grab that chance. I am more than prepared for this fight and come fight night (tomorrow), I will throw everything to win.”

The two will have the weigh-in this morning at the fight venue and they will receive their fighting gear late in the day, courtesy of Zororo Phumulani.