Chiwandire, Munoz weigh in

13 Oct, 2022
Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

ALL is now set for World Boxing Council super bantamweight interim champion Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire’s defence fight against Mexican Zulina Munoz after the two weighed-in this afternoon.

The much-awaited showdown will be staged tomorrow at the Harare International Conference Centre.
With a cap of 55.3kg for the category, Munoz hit exactly that while the Zimbabwean recorded 54.44kg.

The fight supervisor Houcine Houichi who is also the WBC vice-president rubber-stamped the bout after both boxers weighed within the required mass.

Eight fights are also on the undercard with the duel between Tinashe Mwadziwana and Jeremiah Mhere who are battling it out for the national title expected to leave spectators on their edges

