Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

TOP Zimbabwean female boxer Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire has lost her bid to capture the World Boxing Council super-bantamweight world title following her defeat to holder Yamileth Mecardo in Chihuahau, Mexico this morning.

Chiwandire lost via a Unanimous Points Decision in the 10-round bout before a packed arena.

The 27-year-old started brightly but fizzled late into the fight allowing the host to recover and post some big points.