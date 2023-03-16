Chiwandire expected in Mexico today

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

TOP Zimbabwe female boxer Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire is expected to touch down in Mexico this evening ahead of her World Boxing Council (WBC) super-bantamweight title against Yamileth Mecardo in Chihuahau on Saturday.

Chiwandire’s journey to the North American country was delayed as the Mexican Consulate in South Africa took long to process her visa.

The travel stamps for her team were only processed late yesterday and that enabled them to travel at around 11:30pm last night.

They are expected to touch down in Amsterdam, Netherlands midday today before they connect to Mexico City where they are scheduled to arrive around 7:30pm.

They will then travel further to Chihuahua for the fight and that means practically the bout has to be shelved by at least a day.