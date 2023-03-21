Chiwandire expected back home tomorrow

21 Mar, 2023 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Chiwandire expected back home tomorrow Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE top female boxer Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow following her unsuccessful bid to capture the World Boxing Council super-bantamweight world title in Mexico on Sunday.

Chiwandire fell short on points to defending champion Yamileth Mecardo in an intense 10-round bout staged in Chihuahau.

She has already left the North American country together with her entourage from Deltaforce Academy.

The team had a stop-over in Amsterdam, Netherlands and they will leave for Johannesburg, South Africa this afternoon with the team scheduled to land in the neighbouring country before midnight.

They will then connect from South Africa tomorrow.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting