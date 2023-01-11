Chivi woman killed by lightning

George Maponga in Masvingo

A 21-year-old Chivi woman sustained serious stomach burns and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital after she was struck by lightning at her homestead in Chipindu communal lands.

Tryphine Chingozho of Gondowori Village was recently pronounced dead upon arrival at Chivi District Hospital where she was rushed to by relatives while unconscious after being struck by lightning.

The woman sustained burns and blisters on her stomach after a bolt of lightning struck her while she was walking around her yard as it started raining.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said a Chivi magistrates court waived a post-mortem on Tryphine’s body after it was confirmed that she had succumbed to injuries from a lightning strike.

