Chivhu horror crash, death toll rises

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The number of people who died in a bus accident which occurred at the 5-kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Murambinda Road has risen to 14.

Passenger Mr Cephas Muringani succumbed to injuries he sustained during the crash.

He was admitted at Howard Hospital in Mashonaland Central province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“Reference is made to the ZRP press statement dated April 18, 2023 on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on April 16, 2023 at the 5km peg along Chivhu-Buhera Road. The death toll has risen to 14 following the death of Cephas Muringani (46) who was admitted at Howard Mission Hospital,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.