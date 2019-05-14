Chivhu accident claims four lives

The Herald

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent
FOUR people died on the spot while two others were injured, one of them seriously, when a Nissan Elgrand they were travelling in burst its rear right tyre and overturned.

The accident occurred on Sunday around 4pm, when the vehicle was travelling towards Chivhu along the Chivhu-Roy Road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragic accident.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the deceased and the injured were taken to Gutu Mission Hospital.

“I can confirm the death of Felicitus Marapira Maredza, Tafadzwa Maredza and Linda Maredza, all of Harare. The fourth victim is yet to be identified,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Preliminary investigations are that the now deceased were travelling in an unregistered Nissan Elgrand along the Chivhu-Roy Road, carrying six people. Upon reaching the 45km peg, the vehicle burst its rear right tyre, resulting in the driver losing control. It then overturned three times before landing on its wheels on the right side of the road.

“As a result four people died on the spot, while two others were injured”.

Asst Comm Nyathi said further investigations into the accident were underway.

He urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles, including tyres, were in good order before setting off on their journeys.

Asst Comm Nyathi said in some cases motorists fitted wrong sizes or worn-out tyres on their vehicles which was not only dangerous to them but also other road users.

