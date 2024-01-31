Chivayo gifts Sulu luxury car

Entertainment Reporter

Businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu with a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 300d.

This comes on the heels of rewarding award-winning contemporary artist Jah Prayzah with a 2023 Mercedes Benz 4matic worth US$180 000 last week.

Posting on social media after handing the vehicle to the musician, Chivayo said he was a die-hard fan of Dendera music.

“Congratulations to no one non other than the current king of Dendera Music himself Mr Sulumani Chimbetu. Your immense contribution and continued support at our ZANU PF rallies can not just go unnoticed. Obviously, I am biased not only because I am a die-hard Dendera Music fan, but your father Simon ‘Chopper’ Chimbetu was my very good friend and to me the best singer of all time, the Master of Song.”