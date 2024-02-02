Chivayo gifts Sandra Ndebele US$155 000 Merc

Entertainment Reporter

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has done it again, this time gifting musician cum politician Sandra Ndebele, with a Mercedes Benz GLE400d worth US$155 000.

Ndebele, a Zanu PF politician, is the councillor for Bulawayo’s Ward 20.

She is the third beneficiary, within a space of two weeks to receive a luxurious ride from Chivayo who is popularly known as Sir Wicknell.

Other musicians, Jah Prayzah and Sulumani Chimbetu, have already received vehicles from the businessman.

Posting on social media, Chivayo said this was a fulfilment of the promise he made on his birthday.

“As committed on my birthday i said I would buy only three singers and one DJ of my choice cars. it is sad and very unfortunate to say one of the singers fell and dropped last minute.

“Your contribution (Sandra Ndebele), commitment and support at ZANU PF rallies as well as your participation in the elections as a councillor can not just be ignored.

“Please travel to Harare and find your way to Exquisite dealership and see Victor. Your fully paid, beautiful, magnificent and spectacular 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 400d is waiting for you to collect it and drive it home,” posted Chivayo.