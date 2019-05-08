Chivayo bribery trial date set

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

HARARE provincial magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya has set May 21 as the trial date of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who allegedly transferred $10 000 into former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) chairperson Stanley Kazhanje’s bank account, ostensibly to influence him not to cancel a 100MW solar project tender awarded to his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Prosecutor Mr Brain Vito told the court he had completed the amalgamation of the case with that of Kazhanje whom he said was going to be the third accused.

He also told the court that the State needed time to serve summons on Kazhanje.

Chivayo is facing bribery charges.

Mr Vito alleged that sometime in 2013, ZPC called for bids for the construction of the Gwanda Solar Project plant and Chivayo’s firm applied.

On October 22, 2015, the ZPC board held a meeting where Kazhanje allegedly directed management to proceed in signing a contract with Intratrek Zimbabwe.

It is further alleged that the following day, a contract was signed between ZPC and Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Chivayo, on January 21, 2016 allegedly transferred $10 000 from Intratrek Zimbabwe’s bank account into Kazhanje’s personal Barclays Bank account.

It is claimed that after the payment of $10 000, Kazhanje later influenced the ZPC board to pass resolutions in favour of the accused in connection with the ZPC contract.

Advocate Lewis Uriri and Advocate Sylvester Hashiti are representing Chivayo.

Meanwhile, former Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s trial for criminal abuse of office for appointing his unqualified personal assistant to the board of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) failed to kick off yesterday after the defence team said it was not ready, writes Geraldine Zaranyika.

Mandiwanzira’s lawyer, Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, argued that he had not been informed about the trial date.

He said the last time he heard from the court was during proceedings where he made an application for variation for bail conditions, the application which was granted but there was no indication that the matter would proceed to trial.

Magistrate Mr Elijah Makono rolled over the matter to today to consider variations for bail conditions.

Through his lawyer, Mandiwanzira made the application for variation or release of his passport indicating that his business or personal health were at stake.

Prosecutor Michael Chakandida opposed the application saying it was not in good faith since there were no confirmed dates on which Mandiwanzira would be visiting China.

“For the accused to seek a passport basing on engagements that are pending simply shows how the application was made in bad faith.

“The State is doubting the authenticity of the document. It has not been furnished with the original by the accused used or the lawyer.

“The State fears that if the passport is released the accused will flee from justice,’’ he said.

The matter was rolled over to today for ruling.