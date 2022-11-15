Chivaviro back home for projects

Arts Reporter

United States-based Zimbabwean gospel singer Reverend Togarirepi Chivaviro is in the country for two weeks ahead of projects lined up with his fans, music producer and church.

Rev Chivaviro, who was welcomed by his fans and church members at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last Saturday, said he was happy to be back home after three years.

“It is good to be back home after some time,” he said.

“I am in Zimbabwe for two weeks and I will go to South Africa then return for a week before going back to the United States,” he said.

“I have been away for about three years and I was doing school, the same as my family. I decided to come back because it has been long. Most of the ministry work and music I do is here in Africa. I have planted a number of assemblies in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, among other countries.”

The Ebenezer hit maker said he was wrapping the year with some projects lined up by his management.

“I have so many fans in the music sector who were actually complaining and have been missing me. For the past three years I have released two albums and been away.

“You know when you produce music you always want people to have a feel of the live music performances. I looked at that and decided why not go and introduce them to the music. I was not able to do that in the past years and I asked myself why not introduce the latest album and record during that time. It is more like reconnecting with my fans.”

Rev Chivaviro said he was going to host a show next weekend.

“On Sunday I was in Kwekwe and I will be in Murewa, Gokwe and Harare for some projects,” he said.

“On the 19th of November I am staging a show with Sipho Makhabane, Mechanic Manyeruke and Timothy Ngwenya, among others.

“There is a group called Ebenezer Platinum Gospel Choir spearheaded by Timothy Ngwenya. Apparently, the group has nothing to do with me. I am just an invited guest same as Sipho because we have the same song title.”

Asked his opinion on the local gospel music sector, Rev Chivaviro said a lot had changed and it needed artistes to tap into the dimensions in order to survive.

“Apparently, things have changed and I am happy local music is moving with the times and growing. Based on what I am seeing a lot on social media, people are appreciating online music marketing. I think Covid-19 came, as artistes we were shoved and forced to adapt and reconsider to the new norm and changes.

“Imagine, I have been touching base with fans via telephone and social media platforms. It has not been easy living like this in the music world as sometimes you need that physical appreciation and utmost.”

Rev Chivaviro said he wanted to release a single before year end as a bonus track for Christmas.

“I am anticipating having a collaboration with Sipho Makhabane as a teaser for Christmas, we have already done the ground work,” he said.

“I will release my album on my birthday, so fans should expect something on January 20. With the reception I got when I arrived on Saturday, I should do something for my fans.”

Rev Chivaviro hinted that he will be relocating to the United Kingdom next month.

“As you know, I am in the ministry and with my work and music I work everywhere,” he said.

“So, the paperwork has already been done and I will be relocating to the United Kingdom in December.

“My son, because of work, will be remaining in the United States. I am a full time Chaplin and in health sector. I will be back home for good in years to come, as of now I am acquiring all the knowledge.”