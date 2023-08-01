Chitungwiza youths urged to vote wisely

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

Zanu PF aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for St Mary’s Constituency Cde Nobert Jinjika has urged St Mary’s residents to vote for the ruling ZANU PF party as the leadership of President Mnangagwa has ensured that the country witnesses development in line with the Second Republic’s Vision 2030.

Speaking during the handover of 20 bags, 40 uniforms, 40 bags of 10 kgs mealie meal and 400 packets of vegetable seeds at Chaminuka Primary School Cde Jinjika urged youths to vote wisely in securing their vote to Zanu PF in the election this month.

The donation ceremony was attended by more than 100 people and delegates such as former Chitungwiza Mayor Joseph Macheka.

“Our aim is 23 August President Mnangagwa in the office, that’s the alarm we want to bring to people as a reminder that they should vote for Zanu PF.

“That is why we are doing all these projects, it’s all in pursuance, we are taking a leaf from the manifesto of President Mnangagwa. We are implementing what he has told all party structures to do, which is to develop the country, empower the people at the same time remind each other we are members of Zanu PF.”

He said he was inspired by the works that President Mnangagwa has been doing in hand with First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa which he and his wife Cde Shupikayi Jinjika were copying to transform St Mary’s constituency.

He said they were targeting everyone to vote and also first-time voters who were willing to vote for Zanu PF.

Secretary for the party’s St Mary’s Youth League at Chaminuka MrCrispen Mafere said it was crucial to remind the youth to vote wisely rather than rely on false promises by the opposition parties.

“We are happy with initiatives Cde Jinjika has brought into our constituency that is benefiting vulnerable children, elderly people and people with disabilities.

“It’s been twenty-three years as St Mary’s constituency without an MP from the ruling party and we have not seen any development coming from the ones that are there,” he said.

A St Mary’s resident Ms Varaidzo Chiwura expressed gratitude after her disabled child received a school uniform.

“I am grateful for the help that Cde Jinjika and his wife have brought to assist children with uniforms. I urge all people to vote for Zanu PF in the coming elections, a party that is leading us and we see the future is bright,” said Ms Chiwura.

The donation follows the ones at Zengeza Main Primary School and Dungwiza Primary School as Zanu PF aims to facelift all schools and revamp infrastructure in St Mary’s.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care was present at the event and brought a mobile clinic which offered HIV testing and counselling.