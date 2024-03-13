Chitungwiza youths get boost with new initiative

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The National Association of Youth Organizations (NAYO) has launched the Tasimuka Youth Entrepreneurship Activity to empower young entrepreneurs in Chitungwiza.

The programme aims to support young business owners by fostering a youth entrepreneurship ecosystem in Chitungwiza.

The initiative will recognise, nurture and develop high-impact businesses owned by young people across various sectors of the Zimbabwean economy.

NAYO’s monitoring and evaluation research and learning manager, Mr MacDonald Munyoro said the programme’s goal is to build a sustainable youth entrepreneurship environment.

He highlighted that the Tasimuka Youth Entrepreneurship Activity will equip young people with the skills and resources needed to succeed in today’s competitive business world.

“The initiative comes at a time of rising youth unemployment rates. NAYO recognises the importance of empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to drive innovation and economic growth.

“The Tasimuka Youth Entrepreneurship Activity is a three-year programme designed to bring together key stakeholders to support youth-led economic empowerment. The program focuses on three main pillars which are influencing policy, business and economic environment, entrepreneurial skills and resources and stakeholder coordination.”

Mr Munyoro said the program will bring together various stakeholders to address challenges, identify opportunities and develop solutions for youth entrepreneurs.

” Aligned with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy (NDS1), the Tasimuka Youth Entrepreneurship Activity promotes new business development, job creation and economic growth,” he said.

“The initiative also supports value addition and beneficiation in agriculture and mining production as outlined in the NDS1 plan. By fostering inclusive economic growth and stability, the programme envisions expanding existing value chains across Chitungwiza District.”