18 Oct, 2022 - 12:10 0 Views
Chitungwiza to host all IHF Trophy Zone VI matches

The Herald

Sports Reporter
ALL the International Handball Federation Zone VI matches are now set to take place at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex as the City Sports Centre is not ready to host matches.

The competition that gets underway today, was scheduled for Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex and City Sports Centre.
The tournament is featuring Under-18 and Under-20 teams.

The two facilities were being spruced up ahead of the regional tournament but following an inspection last night to assess the competition venues, all matches were moved to Chitungwiza.
Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary general, Edson Chirowodza confirmed the changes.

“City Sports is not ready in terms of preparedness, so when we had the inspection done last night, we realised there was need to reschedule games to Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex,” said Chirowodza.

