Chitungwiza starts master plan preparations

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Municipality of Chitungwiza has started the process of preparing a master plan for Chitungwiza after securing a financier, Wistmer Investment.



In a statement, acting town clerk Mr Japson Nemuseso said the council will soon be holding consultative meetings in the community.

Mr Nemuseso said they have a dedicated team that will be engaging the community to ensure that they meet the June 30 deadline.

The team, he said, will be wearing bibs so that they are easily recognisable.

“The preparation of Chitungwiza’s master plan has a council resolution which was passed on the 463rd Ordinary Council Meeting held on March 13, 2020, Resolution number 14,” he said.

“Two stakeholder consultation meetings were then held on August 30 and 31, 2022, at Margolis Resort and September 22 the same year at Aquatic Complex with the assistance of the Harare Metropolitan Provincial office.”