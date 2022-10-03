Chitungwiza school clerk in court for fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An assistant clerk at a private school in Chitungwiza has appeared before a magistrate’s court for allegedly swindling the institution of US$5 000 through fraudulently varying figures on receipts.

Fungai Mudzuto (28), employed by Cornerstone Primary and Secondary schools, appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate, Mrs Winfilder Tiatara, charged with fraud.

She pleaded not guilty.

The case was remanded to October 20 for trial commencement.

The state led by Ms Monalisa Karemba alleges that during the period between May and July 2022, Mudzuto stole money meant for school fees from Cornerstone schools by receipting higher amounts on issued copies, while writing a lesser amount on the copy left in the receipt book at the school.

At times she would collect cash and then use the swipe system to make the payments from a CBZ card, which was making reversals on some transactions.

The offense was discovered after the school director, Elizabeth Makuwane, demanded that the pupils pay school fees in total, and they produced receipts showing that they had made full payments.

The matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest.