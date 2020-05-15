Breaking News
Chitungwiza reinstates “controversially” suspended nurse

15 May, 2020 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Chitungwiza reinstates "controversially" suspended nurse

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa, Municipal Correspondent
Chitungwiza Municipality has reinstated the sister-in-charge of St Mary’s clinic whom it had suspended, after her subordinates went on strike over council’s failure to provide them with personal protective equipment and covid19 lockdown allowances.

While nurses from all the four council-run clinics had gone on strike over the same concerns, only the sister-in-charge Sr Shingirai Tsvangirai was suspended causing an uproar among her subordinates who felt she was being persecuted.

She was under suspension without salary and benefits.

In a twist of events, The Herald on Thursday was tipped that council had reversed its decision and it got hold of a letter confirming the latest position.

The letter was referenced ‘Notice of withdrawal of suspension with loss of salary and benefits and confirmation of your immediate reinstatement without loss of salary and benefits.’

