Chitungwiza land survey technician arrested for criminal abuse of duty

Crime Reporter

Chitungwiza Municipality land survey technician has been arrested for criminal abuse of office after he allegedly created a site plan for 30 commercial stands at Makoni Business Centre in 2019.

Henry Kandawasvika was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and is assisting with investigations.

Zacc has since launched a manhunt for former Town Planner Rosemary Maridza in connection with the case.

In a statement, Zacc said, “Henry Kandawasvika aged 49 of 13791 Madokero, Harare is employed by the Municipality of Chitungwiza as a Land Survey Technician since 2011.

“Sometime in 2019, Rosemary Maridza the then Town Planner at Chitungwiza Municipality (who is still at large) unprocedurally created a site plan for 30 commercial stands numbered from 60189 to 60218 in Unit G, Makoni Business Centre, Chitungwiza.”

According to Zacc this land was reserved for an open space on the Chitungwiza Municipality layout plan and is State land requiring Ministerial authority for a change of reservation as provided for in Section 26 (3) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act.