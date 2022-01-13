Chitungwiza employee land scam trial commences

Herald Reporter

The trial of a Chitungwiza Municipality plumber Believe Marau accused of duping a home seeker of US$3 000 has commenced with the State being furnished with more evidence from the complainant.

Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Brighton Danana, however, remanded the matter to January 17, to allow the State to listen to audios submitted by Mr Richard Makiseni nailing Marau.

Mr Makiseni produced the audios as proof of communication that transpired between him and the accused.

Allegations are that sometime in July 2020, Mr Richard Makiseni was referred to the accused by Mr Shadreck Savieri that she was selling a stand in Unit K valued at US$3 000.

The home seeker then paid a deposit of US$2 000 after being shown a site plan and he later paid the remaining US$1 000. All the payments were witnessed by Mr Savieri and Mr Pafungei Mhepo.

Mr Makiseni followed up regarding the stand, which was promised to be ready within four days from the day of full payment, but nothing materialised.

The complainant then inquired with the Chitungwiza municipality head office using documents availed by Marau where he was advised that the papers were not authentic.

All hell broke loose when Mr Makiseni approached the accused who is purported to have become hostile alleging victimisation. The complainant then made a police report. The total value of defrauded money is US$3 000 and $27 926, 55.

Marau initially appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court on November 16 facing fraud charges and reappeared again on December 3 last year.

Ms Pamela Dzinduwa prosecuted.