Chitungwiza conducts masterplan consultations

Yeukai Karengezeka

Herald Corresspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality is conducting a stakeholders’ consultation meeting on the master plan that is supposed to be submitted by June 30 to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.



Residents are gathered at Seke North district offices where they will engage with council officials.

The local authority made an announcement weeks ago that they have secured a financier for the master plan.

