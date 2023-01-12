Chitown appoints new chamber secretary

Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality has finally appointed a new substantive chamber secretary, Mr Japson Nemuseso.

The position had been vacant for the past four years.

Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona confirmed the new appointment.

“Yes we now have a substantive chamber secretary and we welcome him to the Chitungwiza Municipality and wish him the best in executing council business,” she said.

Mr Nemuseso, an engineer and human resources specialist, successfully went through the interviews that were recently conducted by the Local Government Board and was recommended due to his experience and exposure, so he assumed duty on Tuesday last week.

Before joining Chitungwiza, Mr Nemuseso has been with the City of Gweru working as human resources manager. He was also the Municipality of Redcliff human resources manager and acting chamber secretary and was a blast furnace mechanical engineer at ZiscoSteel.

The last substantive chamber secretary was Charity Maunga who was suspended on allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct in May 2018. She later resigned.

Since then several people have occupied the position on an acting basis including former Chitungwiza Municipality Human Resources manager Mrs Mary Mukonyora, Raymond Wenyeve and Mr Godwin Mvere.

The appointment is expected to go a long way in assisting the local authority in handling legal matters in a way that does not prejudice it financially. Currently, Chitungwiza has numerous litigations that have accumulated over the years.

Residents have been blaming poor service delivery on the lack of substantive employees in managerial posts.

Chitungwiza currently does not have a substantive Mayor, town clerk and works manager among other posts.