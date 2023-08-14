Chitembwe thrilled after going young

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Hwange. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has built a reputation for trusting the tried and tested old war horses.

He has one of the oldest squads in the Premier Soccer League.

With the team enduring an inconsistent run in the league lately, the veteran gaffer decided to throw a relatively young line up in yesterday’s Chibuku Super Cup Round of 16 tie against Hwange at Bata.

And the young guns, averaging 24 years threw in the energy and eliminated the coalminers, thanks to a Clive Rupiya’s solitary strike in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

The old but experienced players are finding it difficult to keep pace with their younger mates in the league especially given the sub-standard conditions of the pitches which have also contributed to their injuries most of the time.

Chitembwe was excited with how the young players carried themselves in yesterday’s victory and heaped praise on their attitude.

“I thought it was a very difficult game as we anticipated,” Chitembwe said.

“But all the same I am very happy with the fact that we did manage to go through.

“I am also delighted with the fact that this season we did manage to come up with a team that has an average age of about 24 years.

“The oldest player in the team was Rodwell (Chinyengetere) who was the only one over 30 years old.

“So progressively that’s the way to go and I am extremely happy from that viewpoint”.

Chitembwe said he was delighted with the way Makepekepe played.

“I thought we had control (in the game), we had better chances and better opportunities. I am extremely happy with the goal that we scored.

“I am sure it was a typical training (ground) goal because during the course of the week we were trying to work around those situations knowing pretty well that the physical condition of the pitch was never going to allow us to play the game that we normally play.

“Obviously we were looking forward to capitalising on set pieces and I am extremely happy to see it coming into fruition”.

With the Premiership title chase getting out of touch for the Green Machine, CAPS United will be looking at grabbing the premium knockout tournament.

But with all the traditional big teams including Dynamos, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Black Rhinos and last year’s runners-up Herentals going through to the last eight, Chitembwe knows the road to the crown won’t be a walk in the park for his men.

“It’s too early to talk about the final, it’s important to focus on the next hurdle and try and prepare for it giving it the respect that it deserves. It’s never easy”.

Hwange coach Nation Dube admitted that Makepekepe’s young guns gave his team no chance especially in the opening half.

“We didn’t play anything in the first half,” said Dube.

“We tried to come back in the second half but the goals didn’t come”.