Chitembwe prays for better days

A CLOSE SHAVE . . . Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo (left) goes down to block a shot from CAPS United forward William Manondo while defender Eriya Mafirenyika closely monitors the situation during a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday — Pic by Lee Maidza.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes the Green Machine are on course with their recovery process despite playing out a goalless draw against Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Makepekepe, who recently went through their worst spell in history after losing seven consecutive games, have avoided defeat in the last four outings.

But they are still to get to their best form. The Green Machine yesterday dominated the flow of the game but both teams took turns to miss scoring chances.

“I feel there is quite a marked improvement in the way we play. As for winning, I think it’s the ultimate objective to win a football match but it is a process and the basics must be right.

“I am happy we are slowly getting there, in as far as the basics are concerned. So we are just waiting for our time to win a match and go on to win matches,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe yesterday featured two of their mid-season signings Blessing Sarupinda and Powell Govere.

Sarupinda, who returned to the Green Machine after a short stint in South Africa, started with some bright moves before fizzling out in the second half and paving way to Warriors trialist, Govere, who came in with bundles of energy late on.

The game, featuring two of the most prolific strikers in the league William Manondo and Nyasha Chintuli, disappointingly ended goalless.

Makepekepe had the first chance at goal when Manondo benefited from a through ball from Sarupinda, with just five minutes played, but the execution from the league’s top scorer was disappointing.

Then the visiting goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo went down to parry Kelvin Bulaji’s scorching low shot soon after the restart as goals eluded both teams.

But the best chance of the day fell to Manica Diamonds. Veteran midfielder Pasca Manhanga was the Fall Guy when he somehow dragged his shot wide after receiving a good pass from Michael Tapera with the goal in front of him, after 27 minutes.

The visitors made a forced substitution after defensive midfielder Liberty Chakoroma injured himself in a tussle with Sarupinda just before the break. Their forward Lucky Vundla could have done better in the 76th minute when he failed to control his shot, coming face to face with the keeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The Green Machine goalkeeper ensured the scoreline remained unchanged when he saved Chintuli’s close range header before the forward misdirected his shot wide from the rebound in the 87th minute. The Green Machine, who are still flirting with possible relegation early in the second half of the season, moved one place up to 13th in the log standings.

But Chitembwe drew positives from their performance in the last few matches and believes they are in the right trajectory as they move towards the business end of the season.

“If we want to be realistic, we know why we are where we are and everyone knows why. So the whole idea is to try and take the team out of its current situation.

“This is the idea so we focused on that and I am sure it’s something that is very much doable and it’s the reason why we are looking forward to the next games with a lot of optimism.

“It really needs someone who understands football for one to understand what we mean by good football. When we talk of good football we talk of having control and dominance in a football match. Your chances of winning are very high when you have control and dominance of the game.

“So this is basically what we are doing to try and have as much control and dominance as we possibly can so that we enhance our chances of winning matches.

“Of course, it’s eluding us but if we hope if we continue working the same way we have been working and dominating matches then we stand a good chance of winning,” said Chitembwe.

His opposite number, Johanisi Nhumwa, felt a point away from home was satisfactory despite failing to reproduce the performance that saw them winning the reverse fixture 6-2 at Sakubva. They remained fourth on the log standings with 34 points.

“It’s a good result for us, especially playing away from home against such a big team. They have improved a lot and were having territorial advantage. They were playing at home and they were playing well, they did better than when we beat them 6-2,” said Nhumwa.

Teams

CAPS United: T. Mateyaunga, K. Bulaji, V. Musarurwa, L. Mangayira, B. Musaka, D. Chafa, B. Sarupinda (P. Govere, 68th minute), P. Bamusi, J. Tulani, W. Manondo (D. Makurumidze, 90th minute), E. Mandiranga

Manica Diamonds: J. Muchambo, E. Mafirenyika (T. Mamvura, 46th minute), B. Chikwenya, T. Ndlovu, C. Munzabwa, L. Chakoroma (R. Mufudza, 44th minute), P. Manhanga, F. Mugumwa (N. Chintuli, 55th minute), C. Teguru, M. Tapera L. Vundla.