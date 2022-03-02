Chitate content with progress

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER winning the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon over the weekend, Olivia Chitate says the race gave her an insight of the progress she has made so far as she prepares for other major races.

She is one of the several athletes that are earmarked by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe for future international competitions.

Chitate said going into the weekend’s marathon, she wasn’t focusing on time but assessing herself in terms of her training.

“I wasn’t expecting to win because there were some good athletes competing there. I was just targeting the top 10 because prior to the race, I was sick but I am very happy I won.

“I wasn’t concentrating on time of which I think my time was not that bad because it was hot and the course was hilly. I just wanted to assess myself, the progress I have made so far,” said Chitate.

Chitate crossed the finish line in 2 hours 55 minutes 22 seconds.

For her effort Chitate got P50 000.

“I can say it’s important because like now I am in preparation to try and chase times for other races, it lessens the pressure when you have money because you can afford to buy food, supplements and running shoes.

“Remember we were just training but could not compete for some time because of Covid-19,” said Chitate.