Chisora storms out of presser

LONDON. — Zimbabwe-born heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora launched an expletive-laden rant and stormed out of yesterday’s press conference ahead of next month’s showdown with Joseph Parker at The 02.

Chisora faces Parker on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on October 26 and manager David Haye confirmed the British heavyweight will not be working with trainer David Coldwell for the fight.

Prograis and Taylor will contest the WBA “Super” and IBF super-lightweight world titles, while the Muhammad Ali trophy will also be on the line in the WBSS final, but an angry Chisora ripped up the script and demanded top billing for his non-title fight with Parker.

“Who’s the main event of this fight,” asked Chisora, who then launched into an angry foul-mouthed tirade after being told it was the two men sitting next to him by promoter Eddie Hearn.

Prograis, who holds the WBA “super” and WBC diamond super-lightweight titles, interrupted Chisora by pointing out, “We’re No. 1 and No. 2”.

The 35-year-old then departed the stage before the press conference had concluded, leaving Haye to explain his erratic behaviour.

Haye told Sky Sports: “I was a little surprised, but Derek, they call him “War Chisora” for a reason. He’s turned the war zone on real early. He’s spent 10 days out in Los Angeles, so maybe a little bit of jet lag. Maybe he’s brought over some of that spite that he showed earlier in sparring, into the press conference.

“I looked at him and saw the vibe, the bubbling going. I thought, “oh, oh, let’s hope he stays sitting”. Fortunately he did. As far as Derek is concerned, that was kind of his best behaviour, no tables got thrown.

“Not ideal, but Derek is Derek and that’s why people pay to see Derek. He let everybody know how he felt, right or wrong. He gets things off his chest otherwise he explodes. He didn’t explode today, so as far as I’m concerned as his manager, I’m happyish.” — Sky Sports.