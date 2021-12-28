‘Chisara’ series hits social media platforms

Senior Arts Reporter

Producers of the local drama series “Chisara” say publishing the production online has proved worthwhile as it is reaching wider viewership.

The drama series whose settings are during the pandemic, depicts tragedy befalling the Chisara family who have to deal with a myriad of problems while still in isolation from their friends and family.

It is a suspense-filled series, touching societal settings, featuring seasoned actors such as Patrick Muzvondiwa, Stella January, Kessia Musona, Charles Mzemba and Nancy Dzviti among others.

In an interview, executive producer Nico Abote said they have decided to monetise the production.

“‘Chisara’ is a PlayAfrikaTV Original series that will be available on streaming soon for the entire Season 1.

PlayAfrikaTV is a video on demand (VOD) platform that is accessible via the web-portal www.playafrika.tv or MobileApp on Google Store,” he said.

“It’s a 14-part series that averages 15 minutes long each episode.

“We have released episode 1 only on our YouTube Channel. The rest will be available on rental on the VOD platform (PlayAfrikaTV) and pre-sales of the tickets will be available soon on the website.

Abote said the Covid-19 pandemic did not spur them as it affected the production. “We managed to get the crew and cast into one locked location for the 10 Days of production. That helped us control any chances of Covid-19 infections while in production. The production was done in August.

We are now finalising the few episodes that are in the colour-correction phase of post-production,” he said.

“The series was created and written by Timothy Mukandatsama and directed by Kuda Bryan Bwititi, with co-productions by In-house Media, 263 Africa Media, Zambezi Motion Pictures and Mukandatsama Films.”

Abote said the original soundtrack for Chisara was written and performed by Fayth M, titled “Pahukama”.