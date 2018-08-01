Chirume on Zim nationals

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ONE of the finest bodybuilding scouts, Tarirai Chirume believes he has finally in Garikayi Mujuru, found the next Chenai Mambwere ahead of the Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding Championships.

Having served the industry with distinction the veteran bodybuilder thinks he has done enough for the upcoming event scheduled for September 29 at Sharon School’s Jubilee Hall in Milton Park. Chirume is confident that Mujuru could follow the footsteps of Mambwere who won the Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding Championships title five years after dominating a Mr Novice competition.

“I will be busy with work, may you please take care of Gari. I just want you to make him feel at home, it’s his first competition. I believe he will do serious damage,” said Chirume.

Gari competed and conquered beating the likes of the to be 2016 Ironman Champion, Blessing Saunyama in the process. Chirume unleashed a future champion at the Mr Novice 2013 who went on to take part in the Nationals the same year albeit in the lightweight division and came third behind ageless Isaac Chimuchenga and Lovemore Munyamana.

Although he didn’t conquer, he left the stage with a gait of a champion.

From that day, he is yet to place outside the top three at the Nationals.

Furthermore he is yet to sit out of the Nationals since 2013.

This makes him one of the most consistent athletes alongside Munyamana, Ndumiso Dlodlo and Champion Mbewe.

In 2018 Garikayi Mujuru placed third at the Arnold Classic Africa competition making him only the second athlete to finished in the top three in a senior men bodybuilding division at an IFBB rated international.

He joins Big Paul Goredema in that elite league.

There are respected voices who believe that Gari may have what it takes to compete and conquer at the Nationals. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that Ndumiso decided not to turn pro in the Elite division as did Nigel Maphosa.

Maphosa believes he has unfinished business while the “Big Dog’’ wants to prove that his 2017 triumph was not a fluke. Juandre Nel is also expected to compete making this year’s festival a completely unpredictable competition.

Unconfirmed reports are also saying that Vincent Kandiyero and Isaac Chimuchenga may step on stage this year.

The usual culprit, Edward Mutero will definitely cause all sorts of problems because he is dangerous.