Chirumanzu showcases fruits of First Lady’s empowerment projects

Some Chirumanzu women are now proud owners of herds of goats after sharing the proceeds from their group, thanks to the First Lady who initiated the project

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

It started in 2008 when First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa was known back then, as the wife to the Chirumanzu-Zibagwe Member of Parliament, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, who would become State President nine years later.

She started initiating self-help projects for women in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe.

Due to her constant liaison with the grassroots in the area and her tireless efforts to uplift the community, Dr Mnangagwa was subsequently voted Member of Parliament for Chirumanzu by an overwhelming margin.

She was simply the obvious choice for that role.

Despite her ascendancy later to become the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Amai Mnangagwa never divorced herself from the ordinary people and continues to work with women at grassroots level, changing their lives for the better throughout the country.

Recently, hundreds of women from across Chirumanzu constituency gathered at St Theresa Primary School where they showcased the fruits of the First Lady’s developmental projects that have transformed some women from mere vendors on the streets to successful businesswomen.

Several women’s clubs that were formed by the First Lady are now fully-fledged corporates.

Mrs Sithabile Mlambo posing in an immaculate mini bus which she got from her group that was initiated by Amai Mnangagwa in 2008 before she became the First Lady. The group has six members and each of them now has a mini bus

Some are running shops while others now own herds of cattle and flocks of sheep and goats. Some have acquired motor vehicles while others have renovated their homes through proceeds from Amai Mnangagwa’s empowerment initiatives.

Then there are those running a successful community loan bank called a Cheese Bank.

The sky is now the limit for many women in Chirumanzu thanks to the First Lady’s educational and entrepreneurial skills that have changed their lives.

“We did not have much as women before Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa came into our lives. This was well before she became First Lady. At that time nobody ever knew she would become First Lady.

“We have been transformed after she taught us as women, that we must work with our hands, complementing our husbands.

“We started small and were put into small groups and monthly, we would collect $5 from each member.

“We would then buy groceries and share at a later stage but today, we now own a fully-fledged grocery shop in Mvuma town, thanks to our First Lady,” said Mrs Gloria Chakanyuka, a member of the Musha Mukadzi group.

Some of the wares on display that were shared among members of a group initiated by the First Lady

Mrs Chakanyuka said the club, which started off with seven members, now had over 40 members, their contributions changing the lives of all members.

Another group member, Mrs Yukai Ndirwo, said she started working with the First Lady around 2013 when she did not have even a goat.

“Two groups were then formed, each comprising seven members. We would mobilise funds paying $10 every month.

“We later brought our contributions as 14 members from the two groups and managed to buy a steer and now I have five cattle and 12 goats thanks to our First Lady,” she said.

The First Lady has changed lives of virtually every woman in Chirumanzu with almost everyone now a member of a club engaging in self-help projects. Some are still small and contributing towards buying groceries for their families while others are buying kitchen ware such as pots, plates and other utensils.

A herd of cattle belonging to one of the many women groups formed by Amai Mnangagwa before she became the First Lady to uplift their lives in Chirumanzu

Mrs Melody Mafunyise said the First Lady taught them to be complete house wives.

“Before the First Lady’s intervention, we thought we would just wait for our husbands to provide money to buy plates and pots but now we can buy ourselves through the small contributions we are make as women.

“The First Lady has taught us to be complete,” she said.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who was standing in for the First Lady at yesterday’s projects showcase said Mai Mnangagwa was happy with the work by the women and exhorted them to remain humble and respectful to their husbands.

“The First Lady wanted to be here with you to witness the wonderful work by women of Chirumanzu but she gave me a word.

Another group initiated by the First Lady is now into piggery project

“She said we must remain humble and respect our husbands. She said there must be peace in our various homes. She also said husbands should not abuse wives or relatives. Raping minors and relatives is violence,” she said.

Added Deputy Minister Rwodzi: “The First Lady said in our work as women, we should also go back home and find time with our children and families, let’s do our businesses and go back home to be with our young ones.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady is also helping in the construction of a maternal waiting room at Mvuma district hospital.

This comes amid reports that some expecting mothers are giving birth at home while others are giving birth on their way to the hospital, which currently has no facilities for waiting mothers.