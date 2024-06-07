Chirewa starts for Warriors

IN AT LAST . . . Tawanda Chirewa was left smiling after securing the passport that enables him to be in line for his Warriors debut.

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

WOLVES star Tawanda Chirewa has been handed a starting berth in the Warriors squad to face Lesotho in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Orlando Stadium this afternoon.

Chirewa, who missed Wednesday’s training sessions after flying back to Zimbabwe to collect his passport has been handed the play-maker role by coach Jairos Tapera.

He will play behind centre-forward Tino Kadewere with Jordan Zemura and Daniel Msendami occupying the wings in a 4-3-3 structure.

Chirewa is joined in midfield roles by captain Marshall Munetsi and Andy Rinomhota.

Andrew Mbeba will play right wing-back while Devine Lunga takes post in the left side of defence.

Gerald Takwara and Teenage Hadebe twin at central defence while Donovan Bernard will be between the posts.

Warriors Starting 11 against Lesotho

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere

